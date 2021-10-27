Booth management key to Huzurabad victory

Huzurabad: With the campaign coming to an end on Wednesday, the two rival parties -- TRS and BJP -- have now started focussing on booth-level poll management. The next two days are very crucial for these parties and their success or failure depends solely on booth management and getting more voters to the polling booths. The pink and saffron parties are busy finalising the lists of 'trustworthy' local leaders to lure the voters.

The EC has asked all outsiders and star campaigners who have been camping in the constituency for the campaign to leave the place immediately. The TRS and BJP candidates are now shortlisting the names of booth-level poll managers. There are 306 booths of which names of poll managers in 200 booths have been finalised and the remaining names would be finalised on Thursday.

The Congress is however struggling to constitute booth management committees as it does not have strong presence at least in 50 percent of booths. Leaders say the main responsibility of booth in-charges is to visit the voters at their houses regularly and address their immediate grievances so that they can exercise their franchise.

The TRS and BJP have picked up noted village and mandal-level leaders as booth managers. Respective youth wing leaders are being appointed as members and each booth committee will have 4 members. BJP leaders say the booth-level poll management teams have been cautioned about the possibility of booth capturing and rigging by the TRS.

They asked the booth managers to ensure that no rigging takes place. The BJP has asked all the booth committees to keep an eye on the voting pattern and ensure video recording of the entire polling process. In the next two days, these teams will organise door to door campaign and identify the neutral voters and try to enlist their support.

The social media teams would play more active role since campaign through social media is not banned under EC guidelines. They would send messages to voters requesting them to support their party candidate.

There are 1,17,933 male and 1,19,202 female voters in the constituency. In all, 30 candidates are in the fray.