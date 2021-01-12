Bowenpally Kidnap Case: Police Officials Are Also Suspecting AkhilaPriya's Brother Jagat Vikhyat Reddy

The police investigation into the Bowenpally kidnapping case is continuing in various angles. Now police officials are continuing to investigate the role of Bhuma family members. Police suspect that Jagat Vikyat Reddy's role in the Bowenpally kidnapping case. This made Police officials immediately arrest Jagat Vikyat Reddy's driver. Police suspect that Jagat Vikyat spoke to the kidnappers before implementing the kidnapping plan.

However, the police also questioned Jagat Vikyat Reddy at the time of Akhil Priya's arrest in the kidnapping case. Details were collected from him and then he was left. Jagat Vikyat Reddy's driver was immediately arrested by the Bowenpally police on suspicion of kidnapping in this case. Police say there is a possibility of interrogating Jagat once again with the evidence collected from his driver. However, police said that Jagat has been in hiding till now. Jagat Vikyat Reddy, Bhargav Ram and Guntur Sreenu will be arrested by the Special Police team in connection with the case.

Former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya was taken into police custody on the second day of the case. Bowenpally police are investigating her at the BegumpetMahila police station. The whereabouts of the persons accused, including Bhargav Ram, will also be investigated. Police also seem to be asking questions about the whereabouts of the documents that were forcibly collected by the victim's family.