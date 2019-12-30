BRAOU 4th semester theory exams from Feb 14

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Nalgonda regional director B Dharma Naik visited BRAOU study centre in Huzurnagar town on Sunday.

A council meeting was held on the occasion of his visit to the centre. In this meeting, he interacted with the students and enquired about the distribution of books.

He informed that the last date for paying fee for exams of fourth semester of second year was January 21 and added that practical classes would start from January 4 and continue till 20, and the theory exams would be conducted from February 14 to 20.

Nalgonda NG College Additional Councilor Nanda Kumar, Huzurnagar degree college principal Dr A Srinivas, councilors Bheemarjun Reddy, Sreenu, Nagesh, Saidulu, Saida Naik and others participated.