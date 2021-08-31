BRAOU MBA exams in October

Jubilee Hills: The Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will hold the MBA I, II and IV semester examinations from October 4.



The last date for registration and payment of examinations fee is September 15. The examinations are to be held from 2 to 5 pm.

Students have to pay the exam fee through TS/AP Online Centres or debit/credit cards only. For details students can contact the concerned study centres or visit university portal: www.braouonline.in / www.braou.ac.in . The hall-tickets can be downloaded from the varsity website two days before the examination.