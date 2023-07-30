Breached Bhadrakali Lake’s bund repaired

Warangal: The embankment of the historical Bhadrakali Cheruvu in Warangal was damaged due to heavy rains on July 29, flooding the surrounding areas.

However, the Warangal Municipal Corporation staff quickly repaired the embankment and the water level in the lake has since receded.

District Collector Sikta Patnaik inspected the area and ordered officials to alert the people of lowland areas in case of further flooding. She also directed the officials to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The flooding affected Pothananagar, Rangampet, and the surrounding areas of the Bhadrakali temple. Several houses and shops were submerged in water, and some people were evacuated to safer places.

The repair work on the embankment was completed within a few hours, and the water level in the lake has since receded. However, the District Collector has ordered officials to remain vigilant and to alert the people of lowland areas in case of further flooding.