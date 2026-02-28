Breakfast scheme for Anganwadi children soon

Emphasising improved nutrition and child welfare, Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka held a comprehensive review meeting with District Women Welfare Officers (DWOs) from across the state at the Directorate office in Ameerpet.

The meeting focused on enhancing the quality of Bal Amrutham and Bal Amrutham Plus nutritional products and accelerating welfare initiatives for children enrolled in Anganwadi centres.

During the review, the Minister directed officials to further improve the quality and nutritional value of Bal Amrutham and Bal Amrutham Plus to ensure better health outcomes for children.

She instructed authorities to take necessary steps to strengthen the nutritional content of the supplements so they contribute more effectively to the growth and development of young beneficiaries.

Minister Seethakka also announced that a morning breakfast scheme for children attending Anganwadi centres will be launched soon. She asked officials to expedite all necessary arrangements for the rollout of the programme. Stressing the importance of infrastructure readiness, she directed that the construction of the Gain Plant be completed on priority.

The Minister stated that the initiative is expected to be formally launched soon by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. During the meeting, Telangana Foods Chairman MA Faheem requested the Minister to clear pending dues related to Telangana Foods at the earliest. He also sought extension of the health scheme benefits, on par with health scheme employees, to the staff of Telangana Foods.

The meeting was attended by WCD Secretary Anita Ramachandran, Director Sruthi Oza, Telangana Foods Managing Director Chandrasekhar Reddy, and other officials.