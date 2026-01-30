Breast cancer awareness programme at Shadaan College

A special breast cancer awareness programme was organised at Shadaan Engineering College here by NGO Marham – Resonating Resilience, along with volunteers of Hyderabad, with the support of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Central. Nearly 500 young women participated in the session, hosted by Sadiq and Mithra, which encouraged open dialogue on one of the most critical health challenges faced by women today.

The initiative was led by Dr Nabat Bandeali, gynaecologist and founder of NGO Marham, who has been conducting awareness programmes and free screening camps for the past three years. The session carried deep personal significance, as Dr Nabat is currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer.

Addressing the gathering, Dr K Sreekanth, Clinical Director (Oncology), Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, stressed the importance of breast self-examination and early detection, noting that early-stage cancers can be successfully treated in nearly 90 per cent of cases. Surgical oncologist Dr Bhavya Bayana of KIMS Hospital highlighted the rising incidence of breast cancer among younger women and the need to normalise conversations around breast health.

Rotary leaders MVR Mohan and K Prabhakar also participated. Dr Nabat concluded by reminding students that cancer does not discriminate and that timely self-care and early detection can save lives.