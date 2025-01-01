Brother Kills Sibling Over Old Rivalry in Suryapet

Suryapet: A shocking incident unfolded in Lakshminayak Thanda, where a younger brother brutally murdered his elder sibling over an alleged old rivalry.

The victim has been identified as Dharavath Seshu. According to local sources, the family had been embroiled in disputes for some time, which escalated into a violent altercation. The younger brother, unable to resolve differences peacefully, resorted to this heinous act.

Police have reached the scene and initiated an investigation. The accused has been taken into custody for questioning, and further details are awaited. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning, highlighting the devastating consequences of unresolved family conflicts.