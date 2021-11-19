Brother-sister killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a brother and sister, duo killed in road accident that took place at Kothur of Rangareddy district on Friday.

According to locals, the victims were identified as Chandrasekhar (25) and Mamatha (24), natives of Marikal mandal of Narayanapeta district. Mamatha was married and is residing at Kukatpally with her hsuband.

The incident took place when the brother and sister were returning to Hyderabad from Khilla Ganapur after attending the marriage of a relative.

The police said that victims tried to overtake a lorry near Kothur when they lost control over the vehicle and fell under the lorry tyres. Their death was instantaneous. They registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy.