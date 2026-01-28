Brouhaha Over Closed-Door Meetings…Min Sridhar Babu scotches reports on ‘secret huddles’

Hyderabad: Minster for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Tuesday dismissed reports describing a recent meeting of Ministers as a “secret meeting,” terming such claims misleading. In a statement here on Tueaday, the Minister said that in a democratic system, discussions among those holding constitutional responsibilities should not be misrepresented or given unwarranted political colour.

He expressed concern over what he described as false narratives being circulated on social media and by some media houses. “The Cabinet functions as a collective unit. Coordination among senior Ministers on governance-related issues is part of our responsibility to ensure smooth administration,” he said, adding that the meeting took place at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and focused on administrative matters.

Clarifying the circumstances, Sridhar Babu stated that after the ‘At Home’ programme at Lok Bhavan, the Ministers travelled together in a single vehicle, openly and in full public view, and that there was nothing covert about the interaction.

He said that discussions also included preparedness for the forthcoming municipal elections, noting that such deliberations are a routine and legitimate part of political activity in a democratic system. “Portraying such discussions as secretive is unwarranted,” he said.

The Minister said the government welcomed constructive criticism but cautioned that speculative reporting and personal attacks undermine democratic discourse. He appealed to the media to act responsibly and contribute positively to the State’s development.