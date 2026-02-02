BRS activists stage protest in Siddipet; burn CM’s effigy

Siddipet: BRS cadres staged a strong protest here alleging that former Chief Minister KCR is being subjected to political harassment under the pretext of an SIT inquiry. Wearing black scarves across the town, the party leaders and activists organised a massive bike rally. They burnt effigy of CM Revanth Reddy.

District BRS president and Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy joined the protest. He raised slogans saying this is not an investigation but political vendetta, and strongly condemned the government’s attitude. He stated that targeting the Opposition leaders in the name of investigations in a democracy is disgraceful.

Reddy further said that such actions are against democratic values. Earlier, at Ambedkar Chowrasta, signature collection was carried out with the slogan that people of Siddipet are protesting in one voice against the political conspiracy against the leader who achieved statehood.

BRS leaders alleged that these actions are a drama to cover up the corruption committed by Revanth Reddy, and accused him of acting out of revenge, calling him “Revenge Reddy.”

They declared that issuing a notice to KCR itself is a “black day.” They warned that rewriting history would have serious consequences and criticised that not a single minister had fought for Telangana, they said.