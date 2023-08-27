BRS adoptes anti-farmers policies : BJP Cheif Kishan Reddy

Khammam: BJP state president and Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy alleged BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao adopted anti-farmers policies as in his ruling cultivation became waste.

Addressing the huge public of rythu gosa- BJP barosa meeting held in Khammam said BRS government lifted all subsidies of agriculture like input subsidy, crop insurance and agricultural instruments on subsidy. Majority farmers did not get loan waiver till sofar.

KCR betrayed farmers by introducing dharani portal as more than 20 lakhs farmers are suffering due to dharani portal and some are committing subsidies. Many farmers did not get crop damage help from the government, he said. He said 25 paise interest is not paying to crop loans for the last 9 years.

Due to BRS government attitude and policies many tenant farmers committed suicides in the state. He said Telangana became a fake seed bowl and projects turned commission centres for Kalvakuntla family. He assured people that after BJP came to power all problems would be solved including farmers suicides. He said congress and BRS parties’ were family parties and corrupt parties.

He also said congress and BRS are one if cast to two parties that would go to MIM party.