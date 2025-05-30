BRS Alleges Paddy Scam at Bainapally Procurement Centre, Demands Immediate Action or Threatens Collectorate Siege

Gadwal: Gadwal District BRSV Leader and Coordinator, Kurava Pallayya, has demanded immediate action against alleged irregularities at the Bainapally Paddy Procurement Centre in Aiza Mandal, Alampur Constituency. He warned that if swift action is not taken, the BRS party will mobilize farmers and lay siege to the district collectorate.

Speaking on the issue, Kurava Pallayya alleged that Congress leaders are involved in large-scale financial misconduct by illegally purchasing paddy brought in from Kurnool district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, and selling it at the Bainapally centre under the guise of local produce.

“On Wednesday, we visited the Bainapally procurement centre based on reliable information. During the visit, a person named Ali was caught red-handed with around 170 bags of paddy (approximately 70 quintals) stored at his residence, ready to be illegally offloaded at the centre,” said Pallayya.

He added that the District Additional Collector was immediately informed, and although inspection officials visited the site, no effective action was taken.

Local farmers, according to Pallayya, confirmed that Ali did not cultivate any paddy in the village and had transported it from outside the state. “However, due to fear of intimidation and blackmail by local Congress leaders, the farmers are hesitant to speak up openly before officials,” he said.

The BRS leader demanded a transparent field-level inquiry and urged the district administration to:

Suspend the AEO, CSC operator, and all officials responsible for the procurement centre.

Register an FIR and take legal action against Ali.

Pallayya strongly emphasized that if the administration fails to act promptly, the BRS will lead a protest along with farmers and besiege the collector’s office demanding justice.