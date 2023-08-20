BRS and BJP are maintaining a strong ' Fevicol ' bond : Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revant Reddy alleged that ruling BRS in Telangana and BJP at the centre have been maintaining a strong fevicol bond.

The two ruling parties in Telangana and at the centre were two sides of the same coin, Revanth said while participating in former Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Congress Chief accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime minister Narendra Modi of plundering the resources for their families members and a selected corporate bodies.

He also took a dig at PM Modi for maintaining stoic silence on Manipur violence. The TPCC head claimed Rajiv Gandhi was behind the IT and Telecom revolution and witnessed India Today. Reforms introduced during Rajiv Gandhi's regime were yielding good results in the technology in the country.