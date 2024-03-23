BRS announces two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana on Saturday announced two more candidates for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao finalised candidates for Bhongir and Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituencies.

For Bhongir, the party has decided to field Kyama Mallesh, a leader from backward class.

Kancherla Krishna Reddy will be the candidate from Nalgonda constituency.

In 2019, both the seats were won by the Congress.

The announcement came a few hours after the party announced that its legislator T. Padmarao Goud will be the candidate for Secunderabad constituency, currently held by BJP.

The BRS chief took the decision after consultation with party leaders from three constituencies.

With this, the main opposition party in Telangana has announced candidates for 16 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats.

The party is yet to declare a candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, which has been held by AIMIM for the last four decades.

In 2019, the BRS had won nine seats.