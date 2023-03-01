  • Menu
BRS appoints functionaries in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra

Bharat Rashtra Samithi
Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Highlights

Himanshu Tiwari from Jaunpur appointed as the party general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh unit

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been expanding the party in different States, and on Wednesday appointed Himanshu Tiwari from Jaunpur as the party general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh unit.

He had recently entrusted Manik Kadam to head the BRS Kisan Cell president in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, he also appointed the party divisional coordinators in Maharashtra including Dasaratha Sawanth for Nashik division, Balasaheb Jairam Deshmukh for Pune division, Vijay Tanaji Mohite for Mumbai division, Somnath Thorat for Aurangabad division, Dyanesh Wakudkar for Nagpur division and Nikhil Deshmukh for the Amaravati division.

