BRS, BJP have done nothing for State, country: CPI Narayana

Hyderabad: Senior CPI leader K Narayana has said that all political parties have released manifestos competing with one another in fighting the State Assembly elections. But nothing has been done; they have been creating only illusions and false promises to youth, he criticised.
He expressed concern that the BRS government could not conduct at least the competitive exams. Similarly, the BJP has been cheating people of the country and the BRS of State. ‘Both parties are two sides of the same coin.
KCR once said that he would make a dalit the CM and the BJP, which says it will make BC the next CM, but the existing BC president was removed.
