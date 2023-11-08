BRS Candidate for Alampur Constituency K.Vijayudu profile

After a long suspense Minister KTR gave the B Form to Kode dhooda Vijayudu who was born on 10/06/1972 to a normal farmer's family Savaramma and Savaranna of Pullur village.

He is the fifth son among six. He had completed his primary schooling 1 to 6th in Pullur his native village and from 7th class to 10th class in Rajoli mandal by staying in the government SC hostel. He made his graduation in Osmania college in Kurnool district.

He is the keen follower of MLC Challa Venktramireddy since 20 years. Challa was tried to expose him as his candidate in 2009 and 2018 elections but then conditions didn't sute him and he had with drawn.

Now even though there was a lot of tense from the cader KTR has given the B form to Vijayudu by the assurance of MLC Challa Venktramireddy.















