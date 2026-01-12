BRS claims CM seeks land control via GHMC trifurcation

Hyderabad: While BRS protests GHMC trifurcation, Revanth Reddy land allegations, Hyderabad ward delimitation, 74th Constitutional Amendment, Telangana municipal politics expressing confidence in their electoral prospects despite the proposed trifurcation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is motivated by real estate interests. The party claims the division is a calculated move to maintain personal control over lakhs of acres of high-value land.

BRS leaders suggested that the primary motive behind creating three separate corporations is to enable the government to secure more loans. However, their chief objection lies in the "unscientific" manner in which ward delimitation is being handled.

Speaking at a protest meeting at Le Palais in Balamrai, where a separate corporation for Secunderabad was demanded, MLC Sravan Kumar delivered a presentation on the legal flaws of the plan. He argued that while expansion or trifurcation is not inherently wrong, the current process is "dictatorial" rather than democratic.

"It is absolutely fine if a change evolves through the rule of law, but people sitting within four walls and bulldozing established practices is unacceptable," Sravan Kumar said. He asserted that delimitation is a critical constitutional process that requires public consensus and respect for dissenting voices, rather than being treated as a trivial clerical task.

The BRS leader further slammed the administration for allegedly violating the 74th Constitutional Amendment by bypassing the State Election Commission. He claimed the government has outsourced this vital exercise to private entities like ASCI and CGG. Citing the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in the Meghraj Kothari v. Delimitation Commission case, he reminded the government that such decisions must involve democratic debate and should have been discussed with the opposition or within the state cabinet.

Sravan Kumar concluded by stating that the Chief Minister is specifically targeting areas with high revenue-generation potential for his direct oversight. He added that while political mileage is secondary, the BRS remains optimistic that the prevailing circumstances during the elections will favour their party regardless of the new boundaries.