BRS: CM should take immediate action on drought, save crops

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Sunday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy take immediate action on the prevailing drought conditions in the State and agriculture.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan along with former MLA G Kishore, MLA G Jagadish Reddy said that the government can take steps to use the Kaleshwaram water and save the crops of the farmers.

“Has the government done a single-day review of irrigation water? Has the government made an estimate of the crop yield? Even now, there is a possibility of using Kaleshwaram water,” said Jagadish Reddy, adding that many acres of crops can be saved from drying up.

The BRS leader alleged that the CM was only interested in taking money bags to Delhi but had no future plan to solve the problems in the State. CM Revanth should pay attention to the problems of the people, demanded the BRS leader.

The Congress leaders do not have the wisdom to talk to the Congress government in Karnataka to get water released for the farmers in Telangana, who have been facing drought, said Jagadish Reddy.