BRS & Cong ignored teachers issues: BJP

Khammam: An election workshop for Teachers MLC candidate Puli Sarotham Reddy was organised here on Wednesday under the auspices of BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana. Kishan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, Teachers MLC co-convener Srilatha Red-dy, former MLA Beti Subhash Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Sarotham Reddy assured that he would work to resolve the problems of teachers. He flayed the Congress government for not sanctioning the three DAs that the BRS government had kept as pending arrears.

Reddy stated that he would work to get the teachers the three DAs and also strive for the long-awaited unified service rules for the teaching profession. He would work to send the teachers affected by the GO 317 back to their native districts. He also promised to secure childcare leave for women teachers and seven more special leaves for two years. He also promised to get mid-day meal to students studying in government ITI and polytechnic colleg-es.