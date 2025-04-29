BRS demands stopping Operation Kagar

Hyderabad: BRS leaders demanded the government of India to stop Operation Kagar and invite Maoists for talks, requesting an end to the bloodshed.

The party’s MLC K Kavitha demanded an immediate halt to ‘Operation Kagar’ in Chhattisgarh, against Maoists. She emphasised that the ideology of Naxalism must be addressed through dialogue, not destruction. Kavitha said, “Operation Kagar is being carried out in Chhattisgarh and our party firmly believes that the ideology of Naxalism should be eradicated only through dialogue and not by the use of force. India must find a political solution to Naxalism. I believe the Central government should immediately call for a ceasefire, invite the Naxalites for talks, and I am very confident that every party in this country will support this cause.”

Backing the reported Maoist proposal for peace talks, BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier asserted that eliminating youth and tribals in the name of anti-Maoist operations was against the spirit of democracy. Kavitha also urged the Union government to immediately halt Operation Kagar and seek a political resolution instead of armed confrontation. Kavitha said that BRS firmly believes that lasting peace can only be achieved through negotiation, not force.