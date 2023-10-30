BRS Dubbaka candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy attacked

Hyderabad: BRS Dubbaka candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was attacked with a knife by an unidentified person on Monday.

Prabhakar Reddy was shifted to a local hospital in Gajwel after stomach injuries. Prabhakar Reddy was in the campaign at Surampally Village in Daulatabad Mandal in Siddipet District on Monday. One unidentified person attacked Prabhakar Reddy with a knife.

The party activists rushed Prabhakar Reddy to a hospital in Gajwel where is being treated. On learning about the attack, the Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who was on the way to Narayankhed for the Praja Ashirwad Sabha rushed to Gajwel. He also interacted with Prabhakar Reddy over the phone. If needed Prabhakar Reddy would be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment, Harish Rao said.

Prabhakar Reddy is being shifted to Yashodha Hospital in Secunderabad for better treatment.

The person who attacked Reddy was thrashed by the party workers and was handed over to the police.