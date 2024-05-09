Live
BRS files plaint against ex-Guv for alleged MCC violation
Hyderabad: The BRS party on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan alleging that she had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by distributing replicas of Ram Mandir Temple in the MLA colony in the city and seeking votes in favour of the BJP candidate. The BRS leaders said that the act of distributing religious symbols such as replicas of Ram Mandir for political gains was a blatant violation of the MCC, which prohibits the use of religion for electoral purposes. This action not only undermines the principles of free and fair elections but also seeks to leverage religious sentiments to influence voters to favour a particular party and candidate.
“I urge the Election Commission to take immediate and strict action against Tamilisai Soundararajan for her gross violation of the MCC. We recommend the measures to be taken as per the MCC norms,” said the party’s general secretary M Sreenivas Reddy.
The BRS party also demanded immediate debarment of Tamilisai Soundararajan from participating in any future election campaigns and disqualify the candidature of BJP’s G Kishan Reddy from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency for benefitting from the illegal campaign practices of Tamilisai Soundararajan.
The BRS leader said that it was imperative that the Election Commission upholds the integrity of the electoral process and ensures that all stakeholders comply with the regulations set forth in the MCC.