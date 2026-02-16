BRS gears up to celebrate KCR’s birthday tomorrow

Hyderabad: BRSleaders will celebrate the birthday of party president K Chandrashekar Rao in a grand manner at Telangana Bhavan on 17 February. This was announced by MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav during a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday. Yadav praised the former Chief Minister as a visionary leader who provided free electricity and water supply to the state. He highlighted that it was the leadership of Rao that introduced life-changing schemes such as Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak for the marriage of poor girls, alongside making pensions and Gurukul educational institutions highly effective. He credited the leader with resolving critical agricultural and drinking water issues.

The BRS leader confirmed that the occasion would be marked by special pujas and prayers in temples, churches, and mosques to honour their president. Party working president KT Rama Rao will attend the main programme as the chief guest. Reflecting on the political climate, Yadav noted that the votes received by BRS were nearly equal to those of the ruling party in the recent municipal elections. He asserted that the fighting spirit of their cadre is significant. Yadav subsequently inspected the arrangements at Telangana Bhavan accompanied by Bhavan in-charge Ravula Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Palle Ravi Kumar, Kishore Goud, and Mutha Jayasimha to ensure the successful execution of the scheduled events.