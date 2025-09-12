BRS goes into to bypoll mode; to pep up party heads in turncoat MLAs’ segments

Hyderabad: The BRS party which actively took up the issue of suspension of turncoat MLAs legally as well as with the Speaker’s office is now activating the in-charges in these constituencies so that the party can make inroads by the time the bypolls are announced.

The BRS leadership took up the issue of defection of MLAs into Congress seriously and also got favourable orders from the Supreme Court. The Apex court has asked the Speaker either to take a decision at the earliest or within three months time. With this the BRS leadership has been giving statements that by-elections are inevitable in the state and have also started preparations for the same. The first and foremost thing the party has decided is to activate the local leadership and the in-charges after the MLAs left leadership gap in their constituencies.

Party leaders said that while in some of the constituencies, the party has found alternatives, there are some constituencies where there is no clarity on the candidates. A senior leader of the party said that the candidates don’t matter for the BRS as he said that Telangana is synonymous with BRS and KCR. “Once KCR announces a candidate, the entire party cadre will come in support and ensure victory of the party,” said the BRS leader.

According to leaders, the party has entrusted the responsibility of Rajendranagar and Chevella to former minister and MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy.