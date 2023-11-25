BRS govt nearing its expiry date: Priyanka

Palakurthy: Alleging that Telangana had faced gross injustice in the last two terms, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BRS government in Telangana is nearing its expiry date and that youth, women and farmers of the state were ready to defeat the ruling party.

Addressing a poll rally at Palakurthy on Friday, about 120 km from here Priyanka claimed that women faced violent crimes in Telangana and the state government has not taken steps to ensure their safety. “As Telangana was new there were many aspirations and people hoped that their dreams would be fulfilled but it did not happen,” she said.

Priyanka alleged collusion between Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, BRS and the BJP. Referring to the Oscar winning 'Natu Natu' song from Telugu film 'RRR', she said all the three parties were

dancing together like the actors in it. She said the Congress party has a plan for Telangana and vision to empower the youth of the state and enable them to stand on their own feet.

She also charged the state government with indulging in corruption and not living up to the expectation of the people. Accusing the government of failing to provide jobs, she said Telangana tops the chart in unemployment in the country.

“If voted to power,” Priyanka said, “Congress will bring out a job calendar and provide two lakh jobs.” Invoking former Prime

Minister PV Narasimha Rao at a rally in Husnabad, she said it is a land of great people such as Sardar Sarvai Papanna and PV.

The AICC general secretary recalled that Narasimha Rao was always with Indira Gandhi and enhanced the pride of Telangana after he became the PM.

“When my father was martyred, PV Narasimha Rao stood by us. I will always remember this," she said.

Priyanka alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has favoured Gautam Adani with airport and seaports deals while the farmer in India earns just Rs 16 per day, the business tycoon makes Rs 1,600 crore with all the assets. She reiterated that the battle in Telangana was only between Congress and BRS.



Assuring that farmers will be provided Rs 15,000 investment grant every year, the Congress leader said her party will waive farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh if it forms the government. Vadra claimed that Congress-ruled states ensure that farmers get the best minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. She also listed the “six guarantees” that her party had announced for Telangana, including free bus travel for women.