BRS govt neglected devpt of city, charges Kishan

Hyderabad:State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that the BRS party completely neglected the development of Hyderabad.

Inaugurating the MLA party office in Musheerabad along with party MP Dr K Laxman on Tuesday, he said 80 per cent of the State’s revenue comes from Hyderabad. Yet, the city has been grossly neglected during the BRS rule in the last 10 years.

He said that bringing a double-engine sarkar would only help in the speedy development of Hyderabad. He assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre and the BJP government in the State would bring fast-paced development of the city, and asked people to support the party’s Musheerabad candidate Pusa Raju for the city’s development.