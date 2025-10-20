BRS govt sent home packing for draconian Dharani Act: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the Telangana people dethroned the BRS government for introducing the ‘draconian’ Dharani Act. He asserted that the People's Government scrapped this Act soon after coming to power in the state and protected farmers from losing their ownership rights on their lands.

Handing over appointment letters to Revenue Surveyors on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the previous government brought the Dharani Act to hold arbitrary authority over the lands by a handful of people. He reminded the new appointees that the people gave a big mandate against the BRS government in the assembly elections. "We made the promise of scrapping Dharani and fulfilled the same soon after coming to power in the state," he stated.

The Chief Minister further said that every struggle in Telangana revolved around land, and the Armed Peasants Struggle was meant to liberate people from landlord dominance. "We all consider the land as a beloved mother," he said.

Coming down heavily on the previous government for not issuing job notifications, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the People's Government was now filling all vacancies. "We are seeing happiness in the faces of the unemployed by undertaking the job recruitment process," he added.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Surveyors to protect the rights of land owners and accurately determine the boundaries of the land. He warned that the government will face consequences if the surveyors committed mistakes, urging everyone to work responsibly.

The Chief Minister also called on the officials to cooperate with the government to achieve the goal of making Telangana a 3 trillion US Dollar economy by 2047. “We need your cooperation to move forward in that direction. Surveyors are the partners in the development of Telangana. All of us should also stand by farmers who are considered as the backbone of the country,” he asserted.