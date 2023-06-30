BRS has become role model for Maharashtra and country-KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated that people of Maharashtra are according a grand reception to BRS party. He said impressed by the schemes introduced by BRS sarpanches of some of the villages in the neighbouring state are demanding that their government either merge their villages with Telangana or implement the welfare schemes being provided in the southern state.



KCR was addressing a public meeting at Asifabad after formally launching the Integrated District Collectorate of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district. “Sarpanches of some of the bordering Maharashtra villages are demanding their government either merge them with Telangana or implement Telangana schemes,” Rao claimed. Referring to Congress' stance that it will abolish Dharani, the state government's integrated land management system, Rao said the abolition of Dharani would bring back middlemen into the system. Earlier, Rao formally launched the distribution of 'Podu' (shifting cultivation) land documents to the beneficiaries