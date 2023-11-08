Live
- Men's ODI World Cup: Shami slams former Pakistan player over "DRS manipulation" claims
- Nitish Kumar has brought shame to the country: Modi
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
Says that BRS and BJP have announced those who have money as their candidates
Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that if BRS candidates have money, Congress candidates have votes. Speaking at the Congress Vijayabheri Sabha organized in support of the party's candidate Bojju Patel in Khanapur on Wednesday, he said that BRS and BJP have announced those who have money as their candidates. Those who have popular support have been announced on behalf of the Congress.
He said that once they come to power, they will cancel Dharani and bring a better portal. He also said that Dharani will be connected to the Bay of Bengal. BRS brought the Dharani portal and grabbed the lands of the poor. He said that the BRS government has overburdened the farmers.
