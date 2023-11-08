BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that if BRS candidates have money, Congress candidates have votes. Speaking at the Congress Vijayabheri Sabha organized in support of the party's candidate Bojju Patel in Khanapur on Wednesday, he said that BRS and BJP have announced those who have money as their candidates. Those who have popular support have been announced on behalf of the Congress.

He said that once they come to power, they will cancel Dharani and bring a better portal. He also said that Dharani will be connected to the Bay of Bengal. BRS brought the Dharani portal and grabbed the lands of the poor. He said that the BRS government has overburdened the farmers.