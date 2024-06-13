MLC Challa Venktramireddy meets Health minister on various health issues in Alampur

Gadwal: Responding to the news published on Thursday that Alampur MLA fails to meet the people's needs.

The MLC Challa Venktramireddy met with the health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha on Thursday and submitted a pittetion on various issues in Alampur Constituency including the relocation of the PHC to Alampur Chourasta and the shifting of BC welfare hostel in Alampur to Ieeja.

In the same manner the Alampur MLA Vijayudu has submitted a pittetion to the district Collector BM Santhosh on various public issues.

And the urgency of starting road work on R&B road in the Constituency which are badly effected by the recent rains.

