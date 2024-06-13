Live
- AD Ramesh Babu inspected seeds and fertilizer shops
- ATP Tour: Berrettini scores maiden win over Shapovalov to reach quarters in Stuttgart
- Seminar by Rajasthan Police highlights importance of forensic science in police work
- BJP holding internal surveys to assess going solo in Maha Assembly polls
- ZP Chairperson Sarita review on electricity supply
- Shooting World Cup: Bhowneesh finishes fourth in Lonato
- Applications are invited to integrated training for SC,ST,BC candidates for UPSSC
- MLC Challa Venktramireddy meets Health minister on various health issues in Alampur
- Sunetra Pawar elected to RS unopposed, formal notification on June 18
- 53 people detained for questioning in connection with Reasi terror attack
Just In
MLC Challa Venktramireddy meets Health minister on various health issues in Alampur
Responding to the news published on Thursday that Alampur MLA fails to meet the people's needs.
Gadwal: Responding to the news published on Thursday that Alampur MLA fails to meet the people's needs.
The MLC Challa Venktramireddy met with the health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha on Thursday and submitted a pittetion on various issues in Alampur Constituency including the relocation of the PHC to Alampur Chourasta and the shifting of BC welfare hostel in Alampur to Ieeja.
In the same manner the Alampur MLA Vijayudu has submitted a pittetion to the district Collector BM Santhosh on various public issues.
And the urgency of starting road work on R&B road in the Constituency which are badly effected by the recent rains.
Absolutely, their dedication to addressing these vital issues demonstrates their commitment to the well-being and development of their constituency. By advocating for improved health services, welfare facilities, and infrastructure maintenance, they are actively working towards enhancing the quality of life for the community members they represent. Such efforts are crucial for fostering positive change and progress in the region.