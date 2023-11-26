Live
- Tirupati: Swachh Bharat Mission JS lauds better waste management
- Perni Nani rebuts Pawan’s criticism of CM on Vizag fire
- Guntur: Case booked against 3 directors of Sangam Dairy
- Ongole: Bishop Council chairman heaps praise on CM
- Ongole: 11 students of Prakasam Engineering College secure placement
- Doubling of rail tracks at Dhone railway station completed
- 'Want batters to destroy bowlers, and Rohit Sharma can do that', says Chris Gayle
- Kurnool DSLA office records inspected
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to be held in 300 villages in EG
- Vijayawada: Campaign launched against gender-based discrimination
BRS has habit of buying MLAs: Shivakumar
Says Cong govt will implement six guarantees in TS
Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations made by BRS that Congress has failed to implement the 5-guarantees in neighbouring State, Karnataka Deputy CM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar held that despite his requests neither KCR nor KTR visited the State to find out the truth. He said once the Congress forms government in Telangana all the 6-guarantees will be implemented on similar lines.
Addressing the media at a meet-the-press organised in the City, Shivakumar took exception to the way BRS party had tried to involve itself in Karnataka elections. He said that the pink party tried its best to support the JD (S) in Karnataka, but later decided to stay away as it would damage the prospects back home. The leader also recalled that KCR tried to poach a few of his party MLAs to dent the party’s prospects, but was unsuccessful. “He has a habit of buying MLAs, which he has been doing without hesitation. This he attempted to do in Karnataka also,” he said.
Responding to questions, the Karnataka’s Deputy CM emphasised that the neighbouring State was actively involved in the electioneering in Telangana because of the sheer love. He rebutted allegations that the money was flowing into the Telugu State and challenged the ruling BRS in Telangana to police the State borders more forcefully, if it was the case it believed.