BRS in an attempt to woo Congress leaders hoping for Ministries

Hyderabad: As if the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is putting words into action, the party leaders have allegedly started telephoning the Congress senior MLAs, who are hoping for the Ministrial berth in the new government.

According to party sources, the pink party leaders have made calls to at least two to three senior MLAs who have been hoping of getting a Ministry in the new Cabinet. “About two three senior MLAs were called up by these BRS leaders. Those who received the calls have informed the party about the way these leaders are trying to create trouble in the party, which remains a well-fixed right now,” informed a party leader.

As the former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is undergoing treatment and former Ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao remain focused on building the confidence of the party workers, this type of attempt is least expected. The BRS visually appears in mode of playing a role of ‘healthy opposition’ but second rung leaders are unable to digest the fact that BRS has lost the elections and no longer is in power.

Perceived as attempts to dent Lok Sabha prospects

It is being said that those who are communicating with MLAs may not be having the consent of the BRS high command, but a diversionary tactic being adopted by the party men. Their aim is to dent the Congress’s prospects in Lok Sabha elections. “This is pure mischief, if not an attempt to poach the MLAs, as this sounds. Even the BRS high command knows that this won’t be easy at this juncture. All they want to do is try to create confusion and divert the leadership before the General elections come,” added the leader.

However the statements made by MLAs Kadiam Srihari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy besides BJP MLA T Raja Singh is providing ammunition to the theory that Congress government with 64 MLAs is not invincible. Troubled by the statements of the MLAs, the Congress has already approached the DGP Ravi Gupta to lodge a complaint against them. Following A Revanth Reddy taking charge as Chief Minister, their statements were aired suggesting that the government may not survive in coming months. The Congress leaders including Ch Madhusudhan Reddy, Kailash Neta, Ch Venkatesh on Tuesday in their complaint have urged the DGP order inquiry to uncover if there was any conspiracy behind their statements.