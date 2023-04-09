BRS launches Postcard campaign for NREGS

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy launched postcard campaign, accusing the BJP-led Central Government of diluting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Errabelli dropped the first postcard while Peddi the second one in the postbox at Mohammadapuram village under Duggondi mandal.

Errabelli demanded the Centre to link the employment guarantee scheme with agriculture to help the small and marginal farmers. "The Centre slashed budgetary allocation to the MGNREGS by Rs 30,000 crore last year. As a result, the working days of the labourers have come down drastically. The Centre needs to ensure at least 100 working days to each labourer. The decrease in budgetary allocation also impacted the daily wages of the labourers.

The labourers who have a job card should be provided at least Rs 257 per day as per the MGNREG Act, but it's not exceeding Rs 100. According to the minimum wages act, a labourer should get Rs 480 for working eight hours. The Centre is also not providing basic amenities such as tents, drinking water, shovels etc to the labourers, he said. It indicates that the Centre was trying to phase out the MGNREGS in a planned manner, Errabelli said.

He recalled that the Telangana government had already passed a resolution in the Assembly to link the MGNREGS with the agriculture sector.

"The MGNREGS has been contributing to the development of rural areas, hence, the scheme should be continued," Errabelli said, demanding the Centre to provide job security to all the employees associated with the scheme. Later, the minister laid foundation stone for the developmental works worth around Rs 5.62 crore.