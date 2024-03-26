Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
BRS leader Kavitha’s further custodial interrogation not required: ED tells Delhi court
BRS leader Kavitha was produced by the ED in the court on the conclusion of her custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 26 told a Delhi court that further custodial interrogation of BRS leader K. Kavitha is not required.
Ms. Kavitha was produced by the ED in the court on the conclusion of her custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
The federal probe agency was earlier allowed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to interrogate Ms. Kavitha in custody.
Speaking to reporters before entering court, the BRS leader claimed, “It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana”.
The ED has alleged that Ms. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the ‘South Group’ that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of ₹100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.
The 46-year-old was arrested by the Central probe agency on March 15.