BRS leader Mallreddy approaches HC to dismiss illegal cases against him

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader Mallareddy, who is facing charges of land grabbing, approached the Telangana High Court. He filed a petition that the case registered against him by Samirpet police of Medchal district was illegal and it should be dismissed. The petition came up for hearing before Justice Surender on Monday. However, the judge ordered the registry to take this petition before the bench that hears the cases of political leaders and postponed the hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, there have been accusations against former minister and senior BRS leader Mallareddy for occupying lands in Kesavapuram village of Medchal mandal, Thiruchintapalli mandal. Recently, the police registered a case after receiving a complaint. But Mallareddy says that this is an illegal case.