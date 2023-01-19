BRS leaders advise Bandi to go for in eye test at Kanti Velugu

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders on Thursday advised Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to get his eyes tested during the 'Kanti Velugu' programme to be able to see the success of the party's first public meeting at Khammam.

Addressing a press conference here along with Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MP Vaddiraj Ravichandra and MLA Ch Kranti Kiran, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar lashed out at the BJP leader for stating that the Khammam meeting was a flop.

"Bandi Sanjay says the meeting was a flop. He should test his eyes in 'Kanti Velugu' camp or we will send a team for testing. If he feels that there was no 24-hour power supply in the State, he should insert his finger into a switch and he will know whether there is power or not," quipped Ajay Kumar.

He said the district leaders could gather lakhs of people at a short notice and made the meeting a success. The meeting would change the politics even in Khammam, he pointed out.

Replying to a question on the absence of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the minister said none will be invited specially; all leaders should come for the party meeting. When asked whether Reddy was still in the party, the minister replied: the question should be posed to him (Reddy).

Replying to another question, he said there was no need for a 'supari' to end Congress. "The party leaders are enough to do that", he observed.

Rajeshwar Reddy said the Khammam meeting had laid the foundation for uniting progressive forces. He said the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to give away the power sector to Gujaratis, but the Khammam meeting has clearly given a message that their plans may not work. He said the meeting was the beginning and the party would bring a definite change in the country's politics.

Ravichandra asserted that there was no place for BJP in Khammam and that the party would win ten out of ten seats in the next elections.