BRS leaders applaud KCR for timely completion of Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: Speakers at a roundtable meeting credited BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for the timely construction of the Kaleshwaram project and for providing irrigation water to the state. The speakers asserted that today’s rulers are governing in the name of religion, disregarding the benefits of vital projects, and exploiting human weaknesses. The discussion, titled ‘Telangana Water Resources... Agriculture... Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’, was organised by the Telangana Social Foundation (TSF) at Shoebullah Hall in Sundarayya Vigyan Kendram on Sunday. Participants stated that previous Telangana rulers had initiated project construction for the survival of all living beings and the conservation of fertile lands.

Former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy elaborated on the importance of water and criticised what he described as the current rulers’ negligence in irrigation water storage policies. He lauded the then Telangana rulers, referring to KCR, for observing that centuries of inadequate irrigation projects had led to fertile lands being washed away and diluted into the sea due to water wastage, leaving remaining lands unfit for agriculture and jeopardising all life. He noted that KCR took up the construction of projects, stored water, and paved the way for the future of coming generations.

The BRS leader lamented that the state’s rightful water shares are now being transferred to other states due to what he termed the lack of foresight of the current rulers. He highlighted that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, rulers took 20, 30, even 40 years to build projects like Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam, and Jurala, whereas KCR built the Kaleshwaram project in a mere three and a half years, providing water to one crore acres. He added that 90 per cent of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy projects were also completed under the previous administration.

The former minister expressed concern that the current rulers are reportedly unable to complete even the remaining 10 per cent of the work. He warned that if the current situation persists, future generations might have to seek habitats on another planet. CPM Secretary John Wesley, Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Venugopal Swamy, Ayachitam Sridhar, and Thanniru Venkatesham participated in this meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Otendhu Narasimha Reddy.