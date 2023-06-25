BRS leaders doing jala harthi in canals dug by Cong govt: Bhatti

Veduru vari gudem (Suryapet): Despite spending lakhs of crores in the name of projects, Suryapet district has not got a single project, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka stated.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Bhatti said Yadadri Power Plant, Slbc, Dindi projects could not be completed. So also silt of Moosi project was not removed in the past 10 years. Event the canals were not repaired, he added.

BRS leaders and cadre performing Jala Harathi to the water flowing in canals which were dug by Congress and were trying to get the name in their account. He said the BRS leaders are misleading people by telling lies about irrigation. He said that the BRS government did not provide water to a single acre additionally from Krishna and Godavari rivers.

This government which has not fulfilled the aspirations of Telangana should be thrown in the Bay of Bengal. He said, he is ready for discussion on lie of first beneficiary of Kaleshwaram waters is Suryapet and added that BRS leaders are looting the wealth of the state for the past ten years.