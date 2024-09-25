Live
BRS Leaders, Including Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, Arrested by Police En Route to Submit Petition on Farmers’ Issues to Ministers
Gadwal:: In Jogulamba Gadwal district, BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, along with other party leaders, was arrested by the police while on their way to meet Telangana state ministers. The leaders intended to submit a petition regarding farmers' concerns, specifically related to the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme and the issue of loan waivers for farmers in the constituency.
Speaking on the arrest, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu expressed his frustration, questioning the rationale behind their arrest while they were peacefully heading to present farmers’ grievances. He criticized the authorities, stating that many farmers in the constituency have yet to receive the promised loan waivers, and when they try to raise these issues, they are met with arrests.
He affirmed that the BRS party will always stand in support of farmers and will continue to fight for their rights.
Accompanying him were party leaders Monesh, Shekhar Naidu, Tirumala, S. Ramu, Kuruva Pullayya, Basu Gopal, Raju Naidu, Rayapuram Veeresh, Hamod, Majju, Samuel, Ravi, Suresh, Kamesh, and others.