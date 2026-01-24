BRS leaders slam Congress for vindictive targeting of senior leadership

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have lashed out at the state government for allegedly targeting senior party leaders Rama Rao and Harish Rao. The party claims that the administration is retaliating after its leaders questioned unfulfilled electoral promises and exposed significant scams within the current regime.

In a series of press conferences held at Telangana Bhavan, several senior BRS figures condemned the issuance of notices to their leaders as a display of political vendetta. Madhusudhana Chary, the Leader of Opposition in the Council, asserted that BRS is synonymous with the identity of Telangana. He claimed that the party’s ten-year tenure represented a golden age of governance for the state. Chary argued that as Harish Rao and Rama Rao began exposing the inconsistencies of the Congress party, the government resorted to issuing vindictive notices. He accused the ruling party of engaging in character assassination and governing through a perpetual state of investigation rather than administration. Chary remarked that the difference in governance quality between the BRS and Congress was as stark as the difference between a horse and a donkey.

BRSLP deputy leader Srinivas Yadav stated that in his 35 years of public life, he had never witnessed such bizarre governance. He alleged that while Revanth Reddy had the opportunity to serve the people as a young Chief Minister, the administration has instead become arbitrary and lacks coordination between the Chief Minister and his ministers. Yadav noted that the SIT notices were conveniently issued immediately after Harish Rao provided evidence of scams within the coal sector. He further clarified that phone tapping is an operational matter handled by officials who report to the leadership, rather than something controlled directly by political figures.

MLC Dasoju Sravan highlighted the perceived hypocrisy of the Congress party, recalling how they had previously accused the Central Government of using Pegasus software for surveillance. He questioned why Congress leaders were now changing their stance and allegedly colluding with the BJP to perform a political drama. Sravan asserted that the phone tapping case is fabricated and baseless, citing contradictory remarks from the Chief Minister in Davos and statements from Bandi Sanjay as evidence of the political motivation behind the investigation. Other leaders, including Suman and Lingaiah Yadav, also spoke at the event, reaffirming the party’s commitment to exposing the failures of the government every day.