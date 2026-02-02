BRS leaders stage rasta roko

Mahabubnagar: FormerMinister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy criticised the Congress government, alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy resorts to a “new drama whenever elections approach” to divert public attention. He asserted that there is no legal basis for the SIT inquiry and claimed that the downfall of the Congress government is inevitable.

Addressing a rasta roko and dharna organised at Ambedkar Chowrasta under his leadership on Sunday, protesting the alleged harassment of BRS supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the name of inquiry, Niranjan Reddy said people should express their support for KCR through the ballot. He urged voters to support the BRS party if they want their district to continue, and to vote for Congress only if they agree with its alleged intention to abolish districts.

He alleged that for the past two years, the Revanth Reddy-led government has been indulging in vindictive politics against KCR due to its inability to govern effectively, and warned that personal attacks on KCR would only elevate him further with people’s support. He cautioned that if Congress does not abandon what he termed its “immature actions,” it would have to pay a heavy political price.

Referring to the formation of Wanaparthy district a decade ago, Niranjan Reddy said KCR created new districts for administrative convenience and development, whereas the present leadership was allegedly talking about scrapping districts.

He appealed to the public to think wisely about whether to support the party that gave them a district or the party that, according to him, wants to revoke it. He warned that any attempt to tamper with the district would be strongly resisted.

On intelligence and surveillance issues, he stated that intelligence systems have existed since monarchic times and that, under the Constitution, the Chief Minister is entitled to receive intelligence inputs related to law and order, social movements, and security threats.

He mocked the Congress government for making what he called frivolous allegations without basic understanding. He appealed to people to reject what he termed the destructive rule of Congress and stand by KCR’s welfare-oriented governance.

Former Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud also addressed the gathering, accusing the Congress of diversionary politics due to its failure in implementing welfare schemes. He demanded that the government stop filing false cases and immediately fulfil its promises.

The protest saw participation from BRS district president Gattu Yadav, official spokesperson Vakiti Sridhar, town president Palusa Ramesh Goud, former councillors, party candidates, and other leaders.