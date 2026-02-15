BRS, Left councillors felicitated

Khammam: Formerminister Puvvada Ajay Kumar felicitated newly elected councillors of the BRS and its alliance partners here on Saturday following their victory in the recent municipal elections to the Wyra Municipality.

The felicitation programme was held at his camp office in Khammam, where councillors Katta Swaroopa Rani, Tirupati Shiva Kumari, Chilaka Chinna Kotaiah, Kinnera Krishna, Donthaboyina Venkateswarlu, Madineni Sunitha and Nallamothu Shailaja were honoured.

Addressing the gathering, Ajay Kumar said the BRS and its friendly parties had put up a united fight against the ruling party and secured victory despite stiff competition. He stated that the electorate alternates between assigning the roles of ruling and opposition to political parties and urged the newly elected members to effectively play the role of a responsible opposition in the municipal council.

Referring to the political scenario in the state, he said the party had given a tough fight in Wyra Municipality despite claims that there was no opposition to the Congress. He alleged that the ruling party resorted to several tactics but the BRS candidates remained steadfast and contested strongly.

He further said that in several urban local bodies across the state, the results had led to hung councils and claimed that BRS candidates secured a significant number of seats.

He also mentioned that in the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, the hung outcome had led to support from Left parties on key issues, including opposition to alleged irregularities linked to Singareni coal operations.

Former MLA Chandravathi, district leaders and representatives of CPI and CPM were among those present at the event.