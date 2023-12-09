BRS legislators to meet today

Hyderabad: A meeting of the BRS Legislature Party would be held at Telangana Bhavan at 9 am on Saturday. The newly elected party MLAs have been asked to come to Telangana Bhavan. The MLAs would be having breakfast and then proceed towards the Assembly for the customary oath taking. The party had faced a setback in the recently held elections in the State winning 39 seats and now will be sitting in the opposition benches. The party MLAs would be addressed by the BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

The party is yet to take a decision on who would be the leader of the opposition. Sources said that the party would urge the BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao to be the leader of the party and the opposition. However, the decision is likely to get delayed with the BRS chief getting injured after he slipped in the washroom. The doctors had performed hip replacement surgery and with this the BRS chief would be out of public life for the next eight weeks.