BRS lodges complaint with ECI overs ads by Congress

Hyderabad: The BRS party on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against failure to implement the orders passed by the commission with regard to the advertisements released by the Congress party.

The BRS leaders led by the legal team head S Bharat complained to the Commission that the advertisements released by the Congress party were totally against the model code of conduct and in violation of the campaign regulations by media certification and monitoring committee (mCMC).

The BRS leaders said that the advertisements were against the rules of the Election commission and the commission had ordered the removal of them. But, the broadcasting was going on and no action was taken from the Commission's side to stop these advertisements. "This inaction on your part and the violation on part of the Congress Party and the channels is causing immense damage to the image of our Party and our leaders. This kind of inaction is not expected by us in all fairness from your authority. We always believed you are the nonpartisan organization and would definitely do something to protect our legitimate interest of not getting attacked illegally," said the BRS leader.

The BRS leaders said that the party expects the commission would use all its authority to ensure immediate compliance of your orders by the TV channels. The leaders wanted the EC to hold the TPCC President for the deliberate violations and disqualify him from Campaigning for his party in any forum for the rest of the campaign period till the elections are completed.