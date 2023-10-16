BRS manifesto unique: Errabelli

Warangal: The BRS will win the ensuing elections to the Assembly hands down, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a statement released after the BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced his party’s manifesto on Sunday, Errabelli said that the regime of KCR can easily be termed as a golden era for the underprivileged.

“The motto of the KCR Government is to uplift the poor. No other State in the country is on par with Telangana especially in the implementation of welfare schemes. KCR administration relied on a perfect blend of welfare and developmental programmes,” Errabelli said.

The latest manifesto released by KCR is one of the best that no other leader in the country had even dreamt about. KCR enhanced the scope of benefits being received by the beneficiaries. It’s going to be a huge boon for the people, he added. The BRS will score a hat-trick, scripting a new beginning in Telangana, Errabelli said.