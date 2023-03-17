BRS mired in corruption, alleges Konda Surekha

Warangal: The leak of TSPSC question papers of the exam conducted for recruitment of engineers in various departments exposes the kind of governance dispensed by the BRS Government, former minister Konda Surekha said. Speaking to the denizens during her Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra in line with AICC's call to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to every house at Kareembad in the city on Thursday, she alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was playing with the prospects of the unemployed youth. She was accompanied by her husband and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao.

Surekha demanded that KCR and IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao break their silence on the TSPSC paper leak issue as the future of lakhs of students was at stake. Further, she sought inquiry by a sitting judge into the recruitment conducted by the State government after the formation of Telangana.

"Leaving the issues faced by the people in the air, several ministers including KTR, Harish Rao left for Delhi to protect the MLC K Kavitha, who is one of the suspects in the liquor scam investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Surekha said that the BRS Government cannot claim that the State has witnessed a phenomenal growth by showing the posh Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, in Hyderabad or KCR's farmhouse.

Corruption and land grabbing are going on unabated in the Warangal East constituency. The BRS leaders including the local MLA Nannapuneni Narender and Corporators leaving no stone unturned to amass assets, she alleged. Referring to the Indiramma Houses constructed at Ursu Gutta and BR Nagar during the Congress regime, Surekha said that all the shelterless will get houses if the Congress was voted to power. She criticised the lackadaisical approach of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) for lack of preparedness to tackle the drinking water scarcity in the summer. TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash and district leader Nalgonda Ramesh were among others present.