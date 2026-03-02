BRS MLA accuses Karimnagar CP of misusing official vehicle

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has levelled serious allegations against Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam, accusing him of corruption, misuse of government vehicles and deploying constables for personal work.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Kaushik Reddy alleged that the CP was allowing a government vehicle to be used for private purposes. He claimed that an Innova car bearing registration number TS 09 PA 4195 was seen moving in Hyderabad and was being used for the benefit of a private individual. According to him, constable Ashok from Karimnagar One Town Police Station and AR Constable Anil were assigned as drivers for the vehicle.

The MLA alleged that IRS officer Vikas Agarwal, said to be a friend of the CP, facilitated the use of the vehicle for his father, who resides in Ameerpet. He further claimed that the vehicle was being parked in Subheda and questioned the inaction of the authorities. He demanded that the DGP clarify how a government vehicle was allegedly being used by a private civilian.

Kaushik Reddy also alleged that another government vehicle, bearing number TS 09 PA 5601 (Innova), was being used by the CP’s brother and was reportedly travelling to Chalimeda daily. Additionally, he claimed that two women constables were deployed for the CP’s wife. Demanding immediate government action, the MLA said he would present video evidence during the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly. He further stated that he would soon expose alleged irregularities involving the Huzurabad ACP and Jammikunta CI.