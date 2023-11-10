BRS MLA Candidate Bade Nagajyothi Files Nomination

MULUGU: BRS Party Contender Bade Nagajyothi on Friday filed her nomination papers to Returning Officer Ankith, IAS PO ITDA Eturnagaram and Returning Officer for Mulugu Assembly Constituency. Nagajyothi was accompanied by Mulugu district In-charge Minister Sathyavathi Rathod, BRS Party district President Kakulamarri Lakshman Babu, district Library Chairman Govind Naik and Mulugu ZPTC Sakinala Bhavani and submitted her nomination papers and B Form to the Returning Officer Mr Ankith. She has also submitted remaining 3 sets of nomination papers.

Before submitting her nomination papers, Bade Nagajyothi had observed special Poojas to Goddess Gattamma along with State Minister Sathyavathi Rathod, REDCO Chairman Yeruva Sathish Reddy, BRS Party Mulugu district president Kakulamarri Lakshman Babu, library chairman Porika Govind Naik, ZPTC,s Thummala Haribabu Valiabee, Gy Rudramadevi Ashok, Sakinala Bhavani, MPP,s Gandrakota Sridevi Sudheer, Burra Rajitha Sammaiah, Gondi Vanisree, Srinivas Reddy, had launched a huge rally followed by a huge Cavalcade.





After submission of nomination, Minister Sathyavathi Rathod addressed a Press Conference and said Nagajyothi is going to win her Assembly seat and we are going give a gift of victory to CM KCR. She has ruled out remarks made by Congress party contestant Danasari Anasurya Seethakka on the day of her nomination. We had never come with cash to purchase anybody in the mulugu segment. We have a huge support from the voters of Mulugu and going win said Sathyavathi Rathod. We are the domicile leaders and local minister and been doing public good and reaching out hapless people and their care she added. But Seethakka has been a trend setter in showing public attention and and gaining hype she rediculed.



MLA Seethakka has been roaming around the country and collecting huge doge donations and doing horse trading politics in the elections she observed. Later thousands of BRS Party leaders, cadres and supporters took out a huge Cavalcade from Gattamma Temple to DLR Function hall evoked huge public response. TRS leaders Badam Pravinkumar, Gandrakota Sudheer, Velpuri Sathyam, S Ramesh Reddy, Vemula Bikshapathy, Chenna Vijay, Lingala Ramana Reddy, Mandala Sridher Reddy, Kogila Mahesh, and others participated.







